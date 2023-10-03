Tampa International Airport sees record-breaking spring break travel

March 19 was the airport's busiest day with more than 90,000 passengers traveling through the terminals.

Spring breakers this year helped Tampa International Airport break its previous 2019 spring break travel record, the airport announced.

The spring break season came to a close on Monday, the airport said and so far, data shows it's been the busiest on record much like airport officials predicted.

While official passenger numbers are not reported by airlines have not been posted yet, TPA's checkpoint data shows that nearly 2.5 million estimated passengers traveled through the airport during the spring break period. That number surpasses the 2019 spring break record by about 50,000 passengers.

March 19 was the airport's busiest day on record with more than 90,000 passengers traveling through Tampa International Airport. Altogether, on March 18 and 19, TPA saw more than 178,000 passengers — another record for the busiest weekend in TPA history.

Another high note for the airport was minimal disruptions.

"Unlike the winter holiday periods, TPA saw fewer operational disruptions with airline delays and cancelations, making for a relatively smooth spring break," TPA said in a news release. "The average TSA checkpoint wait time for travelers was under 10 minutes."