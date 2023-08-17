TPA: More than 100 flights delayed, some canceled as storms move across Florida

Flyers are encouraged to check directly with their airline for the latest flight information.

TAMPA, Fla. — More than 100 flights in and out of Tampa International Airport are seeing delays Thursday as storms make their way across Florida.

According to Flight Aware, TPA is seeing a total of 155 delays and four cancellations as of Thursday afternoon.

The airlines with the most delays are Southwest, Delta and American Airlines.

The Tampa based-airport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to alert flyers of the ongoing delays.

"Due to thunderstorms across Florida, some flights in and out of TPA may be delayed," airport leaders wrote in the post.

