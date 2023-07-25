TPA ranks No. 3 in Top 10 favorite domestic airports this year, survey says

Respondents had to give their score on U.S. airports based on access, shopping, design and more.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport sees thousands of travelers every day aboard planes, pass through security and walk in and out the facility's doors.

With so many people using TPA as their preferred form of aerial travel or just stopping by as part of their route, it's easy to think that airport officials can find it hard to make it a pleasurable experience for all travelers.

However, according to a recent survey, it's the exact opposite.

The World's Best Awards survey asks readers from Travel + Leisure magazine to give their input on airport travel experience across the country. About 165,000 readers were questioned for the survey to help form the Top 10 favorite domestic airports of 2023.

And here's some great news TPA lovers – the Tampa-based airport ranked third in the survey!

According to the magazine company, TPA received a reader score of 80.08 and gained attraction when WBA Hall of Fame airline Virgin Atlantic debuted a route to London from the airport last year.

"Most airports on the list are regional ones that serve as less-crowded alternatives to major airports that are often too small to handle their passenger flow," the magazine company wrote in its article.

Readers had to give their score of U.S. airports based on the following criteria:

Access

Check-in and security

Restaurant and bars

Shopping

Design

Survey respondents chose a rating of excellent, above average, below average or poor in each criteria category.

Another Florida-based airport that made the list was Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach. The airport ranked eighth and received a 76.15 score.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, New Hampshire claimed the top spot with a score of 85.31.

Below are the full rankings of the Top 10 favorite domestic airports of 2023 based on the survey.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport: Manchester, New Hampshire Indianapolis International Airport: Indianapolis, Indiana Tampa International Airport: Tampa, Florida Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: Minneapolis, Minnesota Portland International Airport: Portland, Oregon T.F. Green Airport: Warwick, Rhode Island Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport: Savannah, Georiga Palm Beach International Airport: West Palm Beach, Florida Salt Lake City International Airport, Salt Lake City, Utah Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Aiport: Jackson, Mississippi