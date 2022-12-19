Traveling through TPA this week? Here's what to expect now and for holiday travel to come

In 2027, the airport plans to add a new terminal which would allow millions of more people to travel through to more destinations.

TAMPA, Fla. — 'Tis the season to travel through Tampa International Airport. Airport officials expect about 75,000 people traveling through each day.

As the Tampa Bay area grows, Tampa International Airport officials believe the airport needs to do the same.

In about five Christmases from now, airport officials want to provide the gift of a new terminal, airside D. That will allow the airport to serve 34 million people with adding 16 gates. That means they could add new international destinations and more nonstop flights.

In 2027, 13 million more people can travel through TPA each year.

Tampa international airport officials said their goal is to be as efficient as possible.

"It’ll be a game changer. Once we get to those peak level at the holidays and we are seeing that growth, we expect we’re really going to need that extra space," the Director of Communications for Tampa International Airport, Emily Nipps, said. "Not just for our passengers, but for our airlines too."

As airport officials finalize plans for the new terminal, they are looking for your input. You can submit that online.

The third and final meeting to discuss the plans for the new terminal will be in spring 2023. The Federal Aviation Administration has the final approval.

This week the busiest day will be Friday, Dec. 23.

If you’re flying out, leave yourself time. You can also schedule a parking spot, which is cheaper.