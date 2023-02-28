These 3 Tampa Bay area beaches made TripAdvisor's top list

TripAdvisor's rankings are based on the quality and quantity of reviews from travelers across the globe.

Example video title will go here for this video

SARASOTA, Fla. — Our local beaches are some of the most beautiful in the country, even when red tide rolls around. So, it's no surprise three Tampa Bay area spots made Trip Advisor's list of the Top 25 Beaches in the U.S.

For the second year in a row, Siesta Key Beach took the No. 2 spot. This year, the silky-white quartz gem fell just behind Ka'anapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii, which ranked No. 1.

St. Pete Beach, which claimed the top spot in 2021, still had an impressive showing this year at No. 14.

"So much to see, hear, and do! This beach is the bomb! Shops everywhere, restaurants too numerous to choose, and the activities on the beach for the kids was awesome! They had the best time ever. We will definitely go back, again and again!" one reviewer wrote.

Clearwater Beach, which is also no stranger to TripAdvisor's top list, came in at No. 23 this year. It was named the best beach in the country by the travel company in 2019.

"The beach is huge, very shallow far into the water so perfect for spacing out. It wasn’t crowded at all when we went and there’s tons of shops, parking and amenities right off the beach which makes it a great spot for swimming, eating and spending the day. Highly recommend," another reviewer wrote.

Other Florida beaches that made the top 25 include Henderson Beach State Park, St. Augustine Beach, Panama City beach, Pensacola Beach and Sombrero Beach.