Tripadvisor: 4 Florida cities included in top 10 places for this winter season travel

ORLANDO, Fla. — The winter season is just around the corner, and that means people across the country are getting set to celebrate the holidays with family or head out on a nice vacation.

What are some of the places people are planning to go, you ask? Well, it looks like Florida is a hot spot for people to travel to during the winter season, according to a report from Tripadvisor.

There are four cities from the Sunshine State in the top 10 places that people are wanting to go to next month, Tripadvisor says.

Orlando and Key West are the only Florida cities ranked in the top 5 at No. 2 and No. 5, respectively. Miami Beach sits at No. 7 and Ft. Lauderdale is ranked No. 9, the report shows.

Other cities across the country that made the list include New York City, which is ranked No.1, Las Vegas and New Orleans.

Tripadvisor says that inflation concerns have impacted travelers by changing their plans on where to go and which places are most affordable. However, there are no signs of reduced traveling this winter as people are still wanting to go to other places.

"Despite rising costs associated with global inflation, traveler appetite shows no sign of slowing as we head into the winter months in the Northern Hemisphere," Alice Jong, research and insights senior analyst at Tripadvisor, said in a statement. "As we continue our recovery trajectory following the pandemic, we are also seeing positive signs with traveler intent data showing strong demand for long-haul and international travel."

Below are the top 10 places that Tripadvisor expects to receive the most travelers this winter season:

New York City Orlando Las Vegas Honolulu Key West Lahaina Miami Beach New Orleans Ft. Lauderdale Anaheim