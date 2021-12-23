TSA welcomes digital licenses as valid form of ID

The new feature set for early 2022 aims to ease stress felt from the travel screening process

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If you're a frequent flyer, there could be some new changes to your security screening process in 2022.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) hopes to start accepting digital driver's licenses as a valid form of ID when travelers pass through security checkpoints.

The agency says they're preparing to send out the resources needed in airports to successfully launch the digital IDs, which will utilize technology from Apple.

In early September, the tech company announced it would offer users the ability to add a digital ID card or driver's license to Apple Wallets and Apple Watches. Users can access this information directly from their phone or watch home screens without needing to unlock their devices.

This will let travelers simply tap their phone a couple of times and show the digital ID to TSA officials. With more people opting to use digital boarding passes over print copies, the agency is looking forward to rolling out this feature.

"This new and innovative mobile driver’s license and state ID initiative with Apple and states around the country will enable a more seamless airport security screening experience for travelers," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "This initiative marks a major milestone by TSA to provide an additional level of convenience for the traveler by enabling more opportunities for touchless TSA airport security screening."

Right now, only eight states across the country have started to accept this digital form of ID. This list includes Arizona, Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah.