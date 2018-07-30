A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) domestic surveillance program is drawing criticism for tracking information from U.S. citizens not suspected of crimes.

Sources tell CBS News the program has drawn criticism within the agency.

As first reported by the Boston Globe, the “Quiet Skies” program uses a computer algorithm to spot flyers -- including American citizens -- whose travel and activities match with current threat intelligence. Those flyers are reviewed by a human team that vets the information and if something in the flyer's background raises concerns, that flyer may be surveilled by Federal Air Marshals.

The TSA said in a statement to CBS News the program's primary purpose is to "ensure passengers and flight crew are protected during air travel," adding that it doesn't take race and religion into account and "is not intended to surveil ordinary Americans with routine reviews and active management via legal, privacy and civil rights and liberties offices, it is a practical method of keeping another act of terrorism from occurring at 30,000 feet."

Officials familiar with “Quiet Skies” said the program complies with privacy requirements and security constraints.

If a flyer is on the list for a certain amount of time and travels without incident, they are automatically removed from the list. Some in the security field believe this creates a certain level of risk because if the person being surveilled is a sleeper agent, they may succeed in flying under the radar. But congressional concerns about redress prompted the policy.

The "Quiet Skies" program has been in existence since 2010.

