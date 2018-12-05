LAKELAND, Fla. — An air charter in Lakeland claims to have an alternative to driving for hours to get to Key West.

Lakeland-based Legacy Flights will offer roundtrip day trips to Key West from Lakeland Linder Regional Airport starting Memorial Day weekend.

It costs $199 for Florida residents and $229 for others.

The company is calling them “daycations,” and the Key West flight is the first of similar flights the growing company plans to offer in the future, company spokesman Mitch Pizik said.

Possible future "daycations" include Bimini, Bahamas; Gatlinburg, Tennessee; and Savannah, Georgia.

Go to the Lakeland Ledger's website to read the full story.

Related: You might be able to fly out of this Bay Area airport soon

Previous: St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport sees record number of passengers in March

More: Tampa International Airport announces record number of passengers in 2017

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP