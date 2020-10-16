Work and learn from anywhere: Travel is back on the table

Traveling is possible during the pandemic if done responsibly.

TAMPA, Fla. — Travel. So many of us have delayed or even stopped planning traditional vacations because of the coronavirus. But you don't have to do that, you just have to plan it and even think a little differently.

Many of us are still working from home, and many kids are learning from home, but in some cases, what that really means, is you can work or learn from anywhere.

CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg says opens up all kinds of opportunities for us to get out and explore.

"You're seeing hotels pivot and redesign their approach to their hospitality," Greenberg said. "Kids can go to school there, mom and dad can work there. You're not stuck in a commute, you're not spending money on gas in your car. You're not going out to dinner, not a whole lot of dry cleaning bills and it becomes affordable."

As long as the hotel or home rental has good WiFi and basic services, the sky's really the limit as to where you can go. And in most cases it's more affordable than ever.

"Remember, an empty hotel room is revenue the hotel will never recoup once the sun rises. So they've got excess capacity. They can lower their rates and basically expand their services without making it socially irresponsible."

But Greenberg says there are some questions you should be asking before booking.

"What are your cleaning procedures? What are your disinfecting procedures? What are your housekeeping procedures? The questions I ask people are about the pool, the gym, the restaurant, the kitchen. And then, don't just ask them when you make the reservation, ask them when you check in. And if you're not happy. Check out."

Greenberg says he does expect cruises to make a comeback in 2021, but the thing that will really bring traveling back to normal, is widespread, reliable, rapid response COVID-19 testing for all passengers flying or cruising.

