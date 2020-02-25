ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Signs of spring are pretty obvious in most parts fo the country. Melting snow, Budding leaves, flowers, bees and butterflies. But hey, this is Tampa Bay, baby.

Our winter is like one big spring. But there are signs spring is springing as we speak!

Sign #1) Baseball. The Yankees, Phillies, Blue Jays, Pirates, Orioles and Tigers are back in the Bay Area for spring training. Don’t forget our Rays in Port Charlotte.

RELATED: Play ball! MLB Spring Training is in full swing

Sign #2) Migratory birds are making stops in Florida on their way back north from their winter homes in the Caribbean and South America. The radar in Key West had a strange pattern on it recently. It wasn't rain. It was birds, flying back north.

RELATED: Flock of migrating birds looks like a storm on Florida weather radar

Sign #3) It’s time for the Strawberry Festival in Plant City. Strawberries are one of Florida’s biggest treats of spring.

Sign #4) Pollen. Your car is covered in it and your favorite allergy medicine is likely nearby.

Sign #5) Baby eagles. They’re typically born here from December to January. Their feathers are usually ready for flight during the spring.

Sign #6) It’s almost time to change that clock. We spring forward one hour on March 8. 7:30 p.m. sunsets, here we come!

Sign #7) Tourist traffic creeps west toward the beaches. Spring breakers are on the way.

Sign #8) Male alligators are on the move, looking for girlfriends, Yep, it’s mating season.

Sign #9) Love bugs. They typically peak in May in the spring but some are already seeing them.

RELATED: Love bugs are invading Florida: Here are simple hacks to handle them

Sign #10) Our weather…is amazing!

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter