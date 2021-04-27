How to use the 10 Tampa Bay app to get important weather alerts

The 10 Tampa Bay app will send you watches and warnings for your neighborhood. You can also watch 10 Tampa Bay newscasts and see live weather cameras.

Tampa Bay skies are some of the most amazing the world. They go from absolutely beautiful to extremely explosive in minutes. And for much of the year, this happens on a daily basis.

While the Tampa Bay area isn’t tornado alley, Florida storms do produce tornadoes, hail and damaging wind. And of course, they produce some of the most lighting in the country. And the biggest danger: hurricane season.

Knowing when storms are coming your way is key to staying safe, and there’s no better way to get that information than through the 10 Tampa Bay app for your smart phone.

Let’s face it, most people have their phone by their side 24/7. The 10 Tampa Bay app will notify you on your phone if a watch or warning has been issued for your town.

The app also features up-to-the-minute “street level” radar images, right down to your house!

If you can’t get to a TV, the app even let’s you watch 10 Tampa Bay to see the latest from the 10 Tampa Bay team of meteorologists.

The hourly forecast and newest 7-day forecast is always there for you too. So are weather stories, live weather cameras and social media posts from our weather team.

You can interact with us by sharing your weather photos in the 'Near Me' feature. Your photo could even make it on TV.

To make sure you’re set up for alerts for your neighborhood, go to settings in the app in the upper right. Click on notification settings.

Now Click Severe Weather Alerts at the bottom. Confirm your default location, turn on severe weather alerts and choose the alerts you want.