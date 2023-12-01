The 2022 climate report is in — and it was a Top 10 year for warm temperatures

NASA and NOAA have released the global temperatures for 2022.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service released a report Tuesday announcing that 2022 was the 5th warmest year on record. Now just days later, NASA and NOAA released their annual report.

The numbers are in and, according to NASA, 2022 was the 5th warmest on record — the year had a temperature anomaly of 0.89°C.

NOAA's numbers are just slightly different with 2022 being the 6th warmest on record. NOAA's report shows a 0.86°C temperature anomaly above the 20th-century average.

This is no surprise since the warmest years on record have been within the last nine years. In fact, for Tampa, 2022 was officially the the warmest year on record.

NOAA Six Warmest Years: Year & Anomaly

2016 (+0.99 °C) 2020 (+0.98 °C) 2019 (+0.94 °C) 2015 (+0.93 °C) 2017 (+0.91 °C) 2022 (+0.86 °C)

Along with 2022 being one of the warmest years on record, it was also one of the costliest years, too. In 2022, the U.S. experienced 18 weather disasters exceeding $1 billion making it the third-most costliest year on record.