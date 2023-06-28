The data is in: This is the 2nd warmest first half of the year in Tampa

Temperatures are expected to stay near record warmth into the beginning of July.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's summer in Florida, and the heat and humidity are nothing new, but this year has been very warm so far.

July 2 marks the halfway point of 2023, giving us a good point to look back at the weather during the first half of the year. The numbers aren't very surprising. Tampa is experiencing its 7th driest year to date and the 2nd warmest average temperature.

The only year that was off to a warmer start than this year was last year, 2022, the warmest year on record in Tampa. Other cities in the area are also feeling the heat. Sarasota is tied for the warmest average temperature to date and Lakeland is having its warmest year so far.

It is important to note that Lakeland's data is relatively new, a little under 30 years.

These numbers aren't expected to drop either! In fact, near-record-warm temperatures are likely for the next several days. The warmest high temperature so far this year in Tampa is 94 degrees.

High temperatures Thursday through the weekend are expected to be above that in the mid to upper 90s.

A heat advisory has been issued from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday for inland locations. Heat index values up to 109 degrees will be possible. There is a good chance that more heat advisories will be needed across the area over the coming days.