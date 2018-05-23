After more than a week of rain, a flood warning is in effect along the Alafia River in Valrico. At one foot above flood stage of 13 feet, the water is at its highest level since Hurricane Irma.

According to the National Weather Service, more than 5 inches of rain has fallen in the area. There are flood warnings in place for the Little Manatee River at Wimauma as well.

Rick Klingsmith and his wife moved to the neighborhood about a year ago.

“We're prepared for it if it comes up, but we're hoping it doesn't,” he said.

While they love living along the water, Klingsmith says they had serious concerns during Hurricane Irma.

“Last September was really bad,” he said.

A pink flag marks the flood level from Hurricane Irma at 23 feet on Sybil Cribb's home. It was placed there by Fema. While the water now is only at 14 feet, the recent rain is hurting her canoe rental business.

“I can't rent. We haven't rented since last Sunday when it started raining," she said.

Living along the river for more than 30 years, Cribbs says she can’t remember the last time it rained this much during the month of May. “Usually we see it in late July or August.”

Tuesday, River Drive and Squirrel Run Way were completely underwater.

With more rain on the way, residents have tied canoes to their stairs to get in and out of the neighborhood. They paddle to dry land, where they’ve parked their cars on higher ground.

With heavy rain expected through the weekend, neighbors are preparing for things to get worse before they get better.

According to the National Weather Service, a tropical system could be headed to the Tampa Bay area by Memorial Day weekend.

