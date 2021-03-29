April Fool's Day joke? Nope, chilly air returns to start new month

Breezy and chilly air is heading back to Tampa Bay, but a warmer-than-average month is in the forecast.

You have to watch for pranks on April Fool's Day, but a return of some chilly air around Tampa Bay won't be one of them. The weather forecast models aren't joking, and you'll feel it by Thursday, April 1.

It's still a time of year that cold fronts can make it deep into Florida, allowing occasional surges of much cooler (and less humid) air.

The cold front will come into the Tampa Bay area early Thursday morning. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but most of the region will see limited rain chances as the front passes. The best rain chance will be along the Nature Coast.

However, behind the front, much cooler air moves in that will hang around for much of Easter Weekend.

Thursday's high temperature will only rise in the mid 70s after high temperatures in the mid 80s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Friday's high temperature will struggle to make it into the low 70s.

Morning low temperatures will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s on Friday and Saturday morning.

If you love the warm weather Florida is so well-known for, you'll love the following week. After Easter Sunday, temperatures rebound quickly back into the mid-80s.

Overall, the Climate Prediction Center says to expect a warmer and drier-than-average April.

You can get the full 10 Tampa Bay forecast here.