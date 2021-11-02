Mega winter blasts the country while Tampa Bay goes on warm streak

All-time record lows and a power ice and snow storm are plowing through a big part of the country.

TAMPA, Fla — While we bask in the sun and heat in Tampa Bay, winter is running wild across most of the country.

An intense winter storm will bring ice and snow to tens of millions of people from Texas to New Jersey over the next couple of days.

It’s warmer in Anchorage, Alaska (20 degrees) than it is Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (18 degrees) Thursday afternoon.

The Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area is experiencing Arctic cold and an ice storm. Between 75 and 100 vehicles were involved in a deadly crash that happened at around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. At least five were killed. The scene stretched for about a mile on Interstate 35 in North Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Police have confirmed 3 dead from a 100+ vehicle pileup on I-35W after ice formed on the freeway overnight pic.twitter.com/0rpJHOKU7M — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) February 11, 2021

I-35 W and Northdrive in Fort worth, TX. pic.twitter.com/lw5zyscovG — اداکار 💚 (@Ali94643120) February 11, 2021

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, cold and snow are blanketing the city. Allasyn Lieneck recently moved from Tampa Bay to Tulsa to work for the Tulsa Drillers, the AA minor league baseball team for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lieneck grew up here in Oldsmar. She said her response to the winter weather in Tulsa was how pretty the snowflakes were.

Everyone else in OK: this weather sucks



Me, a Floridian: omg look at the cute little snowflakes 🥺😍 pic.twitter.com/wtrtewVejT — Allasyn Lieneck (@allycl6) February 11, 2021

Farther north, in Missoula, Montana, it was 0 degrees this morning with 20 mph winds blowing snow and wind chills of -22 degrees.

A bit of blowing snow in downtown Missoula this morning! pic.twitter.com/xui9MXDK0B — Veronica Mireles (@VeronicaNBCMT) February 11, 2021

East in Minneapolis, Minnesota, extreme cold put the city in the deep freeze. The photo below shows our sister station, KARE-TV, with morning temperatures of -18 degrees. Wind chills were expected to be as cold as -30 degrees.

Admittedly, this thermometer has always been a few degrees off, but it’s showing -18 in the KARE backyard! Wind chills could reach -30 this morning. Stay warm, #Sunrisers pic.twitter.com/tTw8dvjYSM — Corey Spencer (@CSpencerKARE) February 11, 2021

The worst part of the ice storm is expected to be in portions of Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky.

"Ice accumulation exceeding a half-inch is possible in some locations," the National Weather Service said. "This amount of ice will likely lead to hazardous travel conditions, power outages and scattered tree damage."

Temperatures in the Midwest are nearing all-time record lows as a powerful polar vortex drives a deep freeze across the eastern half of the United States. This will affect about a quarter of the continental United States.

This cold will miss Florida. Tampa Bay is expected to continue to see “above normal” temperatures for the rest of February. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s over the next seven days.