Waterspout spotted off Coquina Beach

It remained far away from the coast.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — While an overcast sky didn't make for the nicest beach weather Tuesday morning, at least visitors had an interesting view when a waterspout appeared!

A far-offshore shower produced the waterspout around 10 a.m. – not far from the Longboat Key area, according to the National Weather Service. A storm report noted it was about four miles west of the coast.

Video from Bill Logan with Manatee County Government showed the dark funnel appearing to extend from the clouds to the water's surface.

The waterspout did not make it to land, so there are no reports of any damage. If it reached the shore, it would be considered a tornado.

Waterspout spotted off of Longboat Key around 10am. pic.twitter.com/BsGGHdE38L — Grant Gilmore WTSP (@GrantWTSP) July 19, 2022

A waterspout was captured on camera Saturday evening near Bayshore Boulevard on Hillsborough Bay. It, too, remained over water.

There are two types of waterspouts, according to NOAA. One is a fair-weather waterspout, which someone might see hanging off a cloud on an otherwise partly cloudy day. Another is a tornadic waterspout that would be more so associated with severe weather.