Chilly air takes over Tampa Bay and there's more to come

The first full week of January to bring below average temperatures.

Well, it started off warm, but January is turning cool and may stay that way for a while.

We’re not talking Duluth, Minnesota cold, but temperatures are expected to be below normal for much of the first couple of weeks of January.

Let’s start with the seven-day forecast. After a couple of days in the low 80s to start the new year, we’ve turned chilly to start our first full week of 2021. All but one day has high temperatures only in the 60s. According to the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), there’s more to come.

🥶 Who turned off the heat? Ok, it's not cold but it's a 7 day forecast that's below average for Tampa Bay. The CPC's 14 day forecast projects more below average temperatures through Jan. 17. pic.twitter.com/AqXS7Lza4D — Ric Kearbey WTSP (@RicKearbeyWTSP) January 4, 2021

The CPC’s 10 and 14-day outlooks predict below-average temperatures in their forecast.

What is average? Tampa has an average high of 70-degrees for most of January. The low-temperature averages early morning temps in the low 50s.

The CPC Outlook gives the probability of the observed temperature, averaged over the forecast period, falling into three possible categories - below (B), normal (N), or above (A).

There may be days when temperatures are near or even above average, but when averaged over the entire forecast period, below-average temperatures are favored.

