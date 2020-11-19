Warmer weather starts to build tonight.

The last couple of nights around Tampa Bay have been refreshingly cool, chilly to some. In Florida, we celebrate cool air with jackets and knit hats.

Temperatures have only been in the 70s during the afternoon and down into the 50s at night. So, just how unusual is that kind of cool air for us?

November is the month that Tampa Bay typically sees the average high temperature fall in the upper 70s for afternoon highs. On average, that begins to happen on Nov. 9 and last until Apr. 8. Of course, there will be hotter and colder days mixing in as well.

Overnight lows fall into the 50s, on average, beginning on Nov. 20 through Mar. 26. Of course, records get extreme.

The all-time record low for Tampa is 18 degrees set on December 13, 1962. The coldest night last winter was 36 degrees on Jan. 22.

The forecast calls for warmer temperatures beginning tonight.

