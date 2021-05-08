Citrus and Hernando counties open sandbag sites due to heavy rain

A flood warning is currently in effect for Citrus, Pasco and Hernando counties until noon Thursday.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus and Hernando counties have opened self-serve sandbag sites as heavy rainfall continues to pound the Tampa Bay area.

The Citrus County site opened at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday at Bicentennial Park and is set to close at 5 p.m.

People in Hernando County can visit Anderson Snow Park in Spring Hill between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Thursday until further notice.

To fill and stack your sandbags properly, Hernando County recommends filling the bags one-third to two-thirds of the way full and stacking them so that the seams between the bags are staggered. Don't forget to bring your own shovel.

For more information, Citrus County asks that you contact the Road Maintenance Division at 352-527-7610.