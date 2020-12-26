Cold blast to bring temperatures below freezing Saturday morning

TAMPA, Fla — Temperatures are taking a tumble.
A strong cold front swept through the country overnight, and the cold air behind it is rushing in. Prepare for a punch of unseasonably chilly air Saturday morning as lows fall near to below freezing across north and central Florida.
Tampa residents will wake up to a low in the mid-30s Saturday morning, which is about 18 degrees cooler than the seasonal average.
Nature Coast temperatures will fall to the upper 20s. A freeze warning goes into effect for Citrus, Hernando, Inland Pasco and Polk County overnight. Take the proper precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation and piping.
Sunday morning will be slightly warmer than Saturday, but not by much. Low to upper 30s will stick around for one more day before temperatures warm back up.
- Police: Possible human remains found near downtown Nashville explosion
- Lakeland sanitation worker surprises boy with very own garbage truck
- Police: Standoff with armed man who shot at officers ends after 21 hours
- Famous Southwest Florida eagle lays two new eggs
- Tampa bus driver helps reunite lost 4-year-old with family
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter