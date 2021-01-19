It was a cold morning around Tampa Bay, but December was chillier

It was a frosty morning for people in the Bay area.

On the anniversary of Tampa Bay’s biggest snowfall on record, morning temperatures fell into the 20s, 30s and low 40s for many in our area. Parts of Florida even saw frost.

In Tampa, the temperature fell to 45 degrees. This is actually only slightly below the normal low of 51 degrees for this date. It’s also only the fourth-coldest morning of the winter.

Our coldest mornings to date this winter came on Dec. 26 and 27, with a low temperature of 37 degrees and 39 degrees, respectively. Tampa has seen much colder January mornings. The all-time record cold morning occurred on Jan. 21, 1985, with a low of 21 degrees.

February generally starts to slowly bring warmer weather back to Tampa Bay, but it can still get cold. It has been as cold as 22 degrees twice, on Feb. 8, 1895, and Feb. 14, 1899.

Despite the cold morning, the trend is a warming one. Temperatures warm to near 70 degrees Tuesday and then low-to-mid-to-upper 70s through early next week.