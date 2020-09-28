A blast of Florida fall to bring coolest air in 143 days

Temperatures could fall into the 50s with highs, for some, in the upper 70s.

We saw our first taste of Florida fall last week with a cold front that dropped our dew point temperatures into the low 60s. Dew point temperatures around Tampa Bay live in the 70s for most of the summer. It creates that humid, sticky feel outside. That less humid air last week lasted for about two days.

Ok, no icicles but the coolest weather in 143 days! Lows haven't been this cool since it was 58º on May 8. Some may even see highs in the upper 70s Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/waVRW0n6GO — Ric Kearbey WTSP (@RicKearbeyWTSP) September 28, 2020

A more powerful cold front is expected to come in this week, bringing an even stronger surge of cool and dry air. Low temperatures by Thursday morning are expected to be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Those dew points will fall into the 50s, creating incredibly comfortable air.

Tampa hasn’t seen temperatures below 65 degrees since May 8, when temperatures dropped to 58 degrees overnight.

High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to only be in the 70s and low 80s. That’s more typical weather for November across Tampa Bay.

How unusual is air this cool in September? Last year, September’s coolest day was 88 degrees. October last year started with a high of 91 degrees. This year, you might even see some jackets around town Thursday morning.

