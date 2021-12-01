This chilly weather pattern is expected to continue

We typically see high temperatures average around 70 degrees, but not this year.

You know it’s been chilly when you celebrate a high temperature of 71 degrees. That was the reaction of many people Monday when, after a string of chilly Florida days, temperatures finally warmed to normal January weather.

How about those lunchtime temperatures? 🔥😎 pic.twitter.com/8680suvxdR — Ric Kearbey WTSP (@RicKearbeyWTSP) January 11, 2021

The average high temperature in January in Tampa is 70 degrees for most of the month. Of course, to get the average, you have some chilly days and some warm days. But before the month, much of January was forecast to see below-average temperatures. More of that is expected.

There were a lot of chilly days in December as well. January has kept the trend going.

The high temperature has topped 80 degrees just three times since Dec. 1. Before Monday, half the days in January have only seen highs in the 50s and 60s.

The Climate Prediction Center is back again with its “below average” forecast for Florida.

The 6-10 day outlook, which begins 6 days from the forecast made Monday, Jan 11, calls for below-average temperatures. Again, there will likely be some above-average days mixed in, but the over trend is for more cool.

There is some good news if you like it warm. The 8-14 day outlook predicts warmer-than-average weather.

