Cooling centers open around Tampa amid heat advisories

TAMPA, Florida — Multiple cooling centers have opened up around Tampa amid heat advisories issued across the Tampa Bay area, according to a news release.
The city of Tampa says the centers are located a park and recreation centers and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Aug. 11 to 13. The centers will be staffed by the city of Tampa employees, AmeriCorps service members and Red Cross volunteers.
The cooling centers are free and are available to all members of the public. Light snacks and water will be provided.
10 Tampa Bay meteorologist Natalie Ferrari says both Saturday and Sunday could be hitting record if not near-record heat and rain. Rain chances will begin to rise as we head into next week but more heat advisories are expected as we head into your Saturday.
Cooling center locations include the following:
David M Barksdale Active Older Adult Center at Macfarlane Park
1801 N Lincoln AveTampa, FL 33607
Cuscaden Park
2900 N 15th St Tampa, FL 33605
Cordelia B Hunt Community Center at Al Lopez Park
4810 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33614
The city is also encouraging residents to take advantage of the 12 pools and 9 splash pads located throughout the city. A full list of pools and splash pads can be found on the Tampa Parks & Recreation webpage.