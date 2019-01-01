The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for several Florida counties.

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. ET Tuesday for DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

The NWS expanded the advisory around 7:16 a.m. Tuesday.

A dense fog advisory means there are dangerous driving conditions within the advisory area.

There is about a quarter mile of visibility or less, according to the NWS.

Motorists are advised to slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Full forecast: Click or tap here

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.