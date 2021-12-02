Dense fog advisory for Tampa Bay and coastal waters through Friday morning

Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less.

Warm humid air and cooler Gulf of Mexico and Tampa Bay waters are a perfect combination for sea fog to develop.

Dew points are near 70 degrees, which is very humid air for this time of the year. Water temperatures rang from the low 60s around Hudson to near 70 degrees in Tampa Bay Area.

Unlike Wednesday night, the winds will be advecting, very lightly, moister air over the colder water. So, it’s pretty likely to see fog on and around the water areas tonight and Friday morning.

Reduced visibility is expected in these areas. Navigation on the water may also be difficult.