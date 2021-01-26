Dense fog expected tonight through Wednesday morning

Thick fog could develop as soon as this evening along coastal areas.

Tampa Bay has seen quite a few foggy mornings over the last several days. Much of the fog has been sea fog and more is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Conditions appear very favorable again for fog to develop with some locally being dense.

High-resolution models are all in pretty good agreement on the scenario with sea fog initially impacting coastal areas perhaps as early as late this evening before moving inland overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

‼️Models in good agreement on DENSE SEA FOG developing tonight and tomorrow morning. You don't see the models projecting this much 0 visibility very often. Fog could develop as soon as this evening along coast areas before moving inland overnight. pic.twitter.com/6M2bHlohB5 — Ric Kearbey WTSP (@RicKearbeyWTSP) January 26, 2021

Visibility could reach near-zero in some areas, which could cause some real hazards driving Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Sea fog is fog that forms over water when warm, humid air flows over relatively colder waters. In Tampa Bay, we experience sea fog in winter when the Gulf of Mexico is at its coldest and a humid weather pattern develops.

Once sea fog develops, it can move into land areas and result in hazards to motorists.

A Dense Fog Advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when widespread dense fog develops. When this happens, visibilities frequently drop to one-quarter of a mile or less.