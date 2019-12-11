Almost everybody loves the full moon.

It’s romantic.

It can be a little spooky.

And some swear people get kooky.

The influence of the moon and behavior has been called "The Lunar Effect"

The belief that the full moon causes strange behavior was widespread throughout Europe in the middle ages. Even the word "lunacy" meaning "insanity" comes from the Latin word for "moon."

In ancient Greece, philosophers thought that the water in the brain might act like the tides of the ocean, creating a wave of strange behavior when the moon was full.

Some studies have shown higher rates of crime and emergency room admissions. But they’ve never been able to show these things in full moon after full moon, or month after month. So in the end, there really is no scientific study that shows the full moon affects human behavior.

If you still don’t believe me, you’re not alone. Many emergency room personnel and police officers swear the full moon brings on crazy behavior. If you’re a believer, be careful. The moon is full tonight.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter