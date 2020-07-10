Keep your eyes to the sky tonight as the Draconid meteor shower peaks this evening

The best time to watch is at nightfall or early evening.

TAMPA, Fla — Keep an eye on the night sky this week to see "the dragon" spitting out meteors!

The Draconid meteor shower will peak Wednesday night. If you miss it tonight, Thursday night will be another good night for viewing the shooting stars.

The Draconid meteor shower isn’t one of the bigger meteor showers of the year. In fact, it’s on the smaller side. You can typically only expect to see about five meteors streak across the sky each hour, but experts say this year may be more active.

The best time to look for the Draconid meteor shower is early evening, beginning after sunset. The meteors may appear anywhere in the sky. Just be sure to find somewhere dark and away from city lights.

The Draconid meteor shower is created by debris from the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner. The shower gets its name because the meteors appear to be coming from the direction of the constellation Draco the Dragon.

Earth passes through this debris in early October each year.

