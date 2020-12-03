With only a trace of rain in Tampa so far in the month of March, and already a dry year, it's no wonder Tampa Bay is abnormally dry.

Just 2.91 inches of rain has fallen in Tampa for 2020. This is less than half of the normal rainfall -- with Tampa now 3.19 inches below normal in the rain gauge.

U.S Drought Monitor

What's next? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting for conditions to get worse. In fact, its forecast is for below-average rainfall to continue and for much of Tampa Bay to get elevated into drought status (see the map below).

NOAA

This is also the time of year that we need to start watching for wildfires.

The hot and dry weather is often a recipe for wildfires. We're starting to transition into a time of year that's between the last rain making wintertime cold front and when the daily sea breezes start bringing thunderstorms every afternoon.

