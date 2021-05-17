Tampa sees very little measurable rain in May, causing dry lawns and plants

Drier than normal conditions for the month, spring and the year so far in 2021 is causing many to hope for rain.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It is the dry season in Tampa Bay, but it’s even dryer than normal this year.

There’s no drought in place, but most lawns and plants would definitely welcome some rain. However, not much rain is in the forecast this week.

While there's no drought going on, your lawn probably needs some rain. We're down almost 1" from normal for May. Down 1.61" since Mar 1 and down 2.32" for the year.



May is usually a pretty dry month. Through May 16, we typically see .96 inches of rain. This year has been even drier than that. A lot drier. Only May 6 had measurable rain when .16 of an inch fell.

Spring has been dry as well. Again, spring is typically fairly dry. However, 2021 has seen a drier than average rain with just 4.58 inches of rain. That’s 1.61 inches below the normal rain of 6.19 inches.

A deeper dive into rain totals shows the entire year is running on the dry side. We typically see 11.46 inches. This year has received 2.32” below that thanks in large part to the recent dry weather in May.

Of course, Tampa Bay can make up rain deficits quickly and we will once the rainy season develops. However, the last two weeks of May are also expected to be dry. Below-average rainfall is expected through May 31.