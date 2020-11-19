Did you see that Earthshine last night?

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay has seen crystal clear skies the last couple of nights. This is partly due to the very low humidity and dry air.
That sky also helped enhance the amazing Earthshine on the moon.
Earthshine is a slight glow that lights up the unlit part of the Moon as the sun’s light reflects off the Earth's surface and back onto the moon.
According to Timeanddate.com, it is also sometimes called ashen glow, the old Moon in the new Moon's arms, or the Da Vinci glow, after Leonardo da Vinci, who explained the phenomenon for the first time in recorded history.
Earthshine is best seen a few days before and after a New Moon, just after sunset or before sunrise.
Skies across Tampa Bay should be clear again tonight, so take a look in the western sky just after sunset. You can also see Saturn and Jupiter shining brightly to the moon’s lower right.
- Tampa Fire Rescue chief among three employees put on administrative leave after 'misconduct' allegations
- These healthy holiday recipes could help boost your immune system
- Doctors: Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to act now before it's 'too late' to curve Florida's COVID-19 pandemic
- Florida to keep distance learning as a spring semester option for students
- What's it like to fly on a plane during the coronavirus pandemic?
- Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter