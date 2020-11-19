Did you see that Earthshine last night?

Earthshine is a glow which lights up the unlit part of the Moon.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay has seen crystal clear skies the last couple of nights. This is partly due to the very low humidity and dry air.

That sky also helped enhance the amazing Earthshine on the moon.

Earthshine is a slight glow that lights up the unlit part of the Moon as the sun’s light reflects off the Earth's surface and back onto the moon.

Tonight's #Moon with Earthshine, photographed from Warwick, RI USA. Combination of two exposures taken at 600mm. pic.twitter.com/oOV1snf53y — Jason Major (@JPMajor) November 18, 2020

According to Timeanddate.com, it is also sometimes called ashen glow, the old Moon in the new Moon's arms, or the Da Vinci glow, after Leonardo da Vinci, who explained the phenomenon for the first time in recorded history.

Earthshine is best seen a few days before and after a New Moon, just after sunset or before sunrise.

Skies across Tampa Bay should be clear again tonight, so take a look in the western sky just after sunset. You can also see Saturn and Jupiter shining brightly to the moon’s lower right.

