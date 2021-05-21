Elevated fire risk Friday: Red Flag Warning issued

Concerns over fires quickly spreading due to dry vegetation, low humidity and gusty winds prompted the warning.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of west-central and southwest Florida including Polk, Hardee, Highlands, DeSoto, Hillsborough, inland Citrus, inland Hernando, inland Pasco, inland Manatee and inland Sarasota counties through Friday evening at 8 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring or will shortly.

The National Weather Service is responsible for notifying the public when the fire danger risk is elevated. This is done by issuing Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings.

Fire Weather Watches may be issued when Red Flag Warnings are expected within 72 hours. A Red Flag Warning is issued for weather events which may result in extreme fire behavior that will occur within 24 hours.

Red Flag Warnings are typically issued when humidity is low, and winds are strong, like Friday. These are the two greatest influences in wildfire spread.

Winds today will gust at times up to 30 mph. Low humidity is in place as well.

Warnings also consider the moisture content of the vegetation as well. Plants, grasses, shrubs, trees, dead leaves, and fallen pine needles can all act as fuel for fire. They’re called dry fuels.

How dry has it been?

Tampa has only seen one day in May with measurable rainfall. That was on May 6 when just .16 of an inch fell. Tampa is 1.91 inches below normal for the month and 2.62 inches below normal for the year.

After a long period of dry weather, fires can spread faster and farther. When a Red Flag Warning is issued, extreme caution is urged by all residents, because a simple spark can cause a major wildfire.

Wildfires can develop quickly. Monday, Hillsborough County saw a 125-acre brush fire that burned in the Lithia area that had to be quickly contained and knocked down by the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

That was a bit too close for comfort. This was from my bedroom. pic.twitter.com/OBjR8kNqJ7 — Sarah Malone (@Sarah_M_Malone) May 18, 2021

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services keeps a daily fire danger map here. It’s updated every afternoon.