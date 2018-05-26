TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Ahead of the long-awaited Subtropical Storm Alberto, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a State of Emergency for Florida.

According to officials, all 67 Florida counties could be affected as officials continue to track and prepare for the storm. The Florida National Guard has 5,500 guard members on standby for the storm as well.

The @FLGuard has 5,500 guard members available for deployment if needed. @FLHSMV, @MyFWC and @fdlepio are actively monitoring Subtropical Storm #Alberto and are standing-by to respond as needed. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 26, 2018

Manatee County has already been declared under a state of emergency as of Friday.

The order will allow government officials to help prepare with adequate resources for the storm and possible flooding.

Florida Governor Rick Scott made the following statement:

"As we continue to monitor Subtropical Storm Alberto’s northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that all Florida counties have every available resource to keep families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding this storm will bring. Today, I have declared a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties to make sure that our state and local governments are able to coordinate with federal partners to get the resources they need. Yesterday, I directed the State Emergency Operations Center activate to Level 2 and I will continue to be in constant communication with state and local emergency management officials as this storm approaches Florida."

