TAMPA, Fla. -- Hurricane season is just a few days away and while no one really wants a hurricane to hit, there's no denying there's some really cool science behind these storms.

The Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) has put some of that science on display.

“Hurricane season is Tampa Bay’s big, shared, teachable moment,” said MOSI’s Director of Innovation, Anthony Pelaez, “This is an opportunity to get kids to really understand what’s happening in terms of the meteorology as far as weather and understand the physics involved.”

Just because hurricanes are serious business, doesn't mean these lessons can’t be fun. A “hurricane tube” lets people experience wind speeds over 75 mph -- the equivalent of a category 1 hurricane.

“It’s one of these things that you can actually feel it, become immersed in (it), so it’s very exciting and very important for people to understand the forces at play,” Pelaez said.

Feeling the wind is one thing, seeing what it can do to an ordinary object is another. In MOSI’s Idea Zone, experiments demonstrate how hurricane-force winds can turn anything into a projectile.

“We’re going to show how just an ordinary piece of stick, which could be just a branch laying in the yard, can become a dangerous projectile in hurricane wind speed,” explained Pelaez, “It’s not about being scared, it’s about developing the natural forces that are taking place.”

And who knows, these experiments and exhibits could inspire our future meteorologists and scientists that could one day work on ways to better predict these powerful storms.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP