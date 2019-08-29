PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriffs Office was out with the county’s Public Works department Thursday to try to identify areas where debris may be blocking water drainage areas.

There are neighborhoods already suffering from recent flooding rains and with the approach of Dorian, those residents are nervous that more rainfall could create some major flooding issues in their neighborhoods.

County workers are in the woods, so to speak, trying to find and remove any debris that could be causing clogs in drainage areas.

They also offer a few tips that you can do around your own home to try and stay high and dry as the storm approaches.

Those ideas include trimming trees and bushes now. That way limbs and leaves that might blow off in the storm don’t fall on the ground and get washed into drainage ditches, possibly clogging them.

Check stormwater drains in your area to make sure they’re not blocked or clogged.

If your car is parked near a drain, consider moving it. That’s likely one of the lowest-lying spots in the area. And if water does start to rise, you don’t want your vehicle to get flooded out either.

