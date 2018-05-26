TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Ahead of the long-awaited Subtropical Storm Alberto, Gov. Rick Scott has declared a State of Emergency for Florida.

Florida's 67 counties could be affected as officials continue to track and prepare for the storm. The Florida National Guard has 5,500 guard members on standby for the storm as well.

The @FLGuard has 5,500 guard members available for deployment if needed. @FLHSMV, @MyFWC and @fdlepio are actively monitoring Subtropical Storm #Alberto and are standing-by to respond as needed. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 26, 2018

Manatee County has already declared its own state of emergency.

The statewide order will allow government officials to help prepare with adequate resources for the storm and possible flooding.

"As we continue to monitor Subtropical Storm Alberto’s northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that all Florida counties have every available resource to keep families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding this storm will bring," Scott said in a statement. "Yesterday, I directed the State Emergency Operations Center activate to Level 2 and I will continue to be in constant communication with state and local emergency management officials as this storm approaches Florida."

