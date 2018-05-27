ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Although the worst of Subtropical Storm Alberto will remain west of Tampa Bay, the storm's impacts still will be felt.

Alberto is becoming better organized as it churns northward into the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center and 10Weather meteorologists. It still has what's known as "subtropical" characteristics as the bulk of its weather remains far away and to the east of its center.

"The path has continued to shift eastward which will take the center of the storm right by our coast," 10Weather meteorologist Bobby Deskins said. "As a result, slightly higher winds and heavier rains are expected."

It is a slightly stronger, 50-mph storm located 130 miles west-southwest of Tampa, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. Sunday advisory.

Forecasters expect a gradual transition to a more traditional "tropical" storm once thunderstorms can develop around its center.

Related: What's the difference between a tropical storm and subtropical storm?

For Tampa Bay, this means the area has a shot at tropical storm force winds in excess of 39 mph with gusts toward 50 mph. In fact, all of the western Florida coast is under a tropical storm warning until further notice.

A warning means conditions are expected within 36 hours.

More: Track Subtropical Storm Alberto: Spaghetti models, forecast cone and satellite

Get breaking news, weather alerts: Download the 10News app

The Florida Highway Patrol asks drivers to take it easy on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, where a travel advisory is in effect. In fact, gusty winds eventually should affect all of Tampa Bay's bridges, including the Howard Frankland.

All of Tampa Bay is under a flood watch until Monday evening. General rainfall totals on the order of 2-4 inches are possible, with heavier amounts under the stronger rainbands. However, dry air is wrapping into the storm and lessening the chance for widespread heavy rain.

As far as the potential damage tropical storms can bring, Alberto will be on the lower end of the scale.

High winds

There is a slight concern for wind damage, especially to unsecured items and broken tree limbs. Generally, expect winds to approach 40 mph with the occasional 50-mph gust.

Power outages are a concern as well. Duke Energy reports just a handful of outages in southwestern Pinellas County as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

See the outage map, here.

Watch: Light rain, surf on St. Pete Beach away from Subtropical Storm Alberto

Storm surge

Higher surf is a concern along Florida's Gulf coast. Localized storm surge is possible, with the potential for up to 2 feet above normal tide.

"Combine that with the wind from the storm and I would expect tides to be running about a foot above normal, higher for Hernando County northward," Deskins said.

Watch: Surf becomes choppy at Holmes Beach with Subtropical Storm Alberto offshore

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP