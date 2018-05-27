Ready or not, hurricane season is here and the state of Florida wants to make sure you’re prepared.

From June 1 through June 7, you won’t have to pay sales tax on preparation items. So right now is a good time to familiarize yourself with what you have on hand, what you need and what’s on the tax-free list.

Here are some of the items that you won’t have to pay taxes on:

Reusable ice

Portable self-powered light source

Gas or diesel fuel container

Batteries

Coolers and ice chests

Ground anchor systems

Radios

Ratchet straps

Tarps

Tie-down kits

Plastic sheeting and plastic cloth

Tap or click here for a complete list and specific details on the items.

Also remember that the sales tax holiday DOES NOT apply to rentals or repairs to items on the list. It also doesn't’t apply to purchases made in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging area or airport.

