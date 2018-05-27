Ready or not, hurricane season is here and the state of Florida wants to make sure you’re prepared.

From June 1 through June 7, you won’t have to pay sales tax on preparation items. So right now is a good time to familiarize yourself with what you have on hand, what you need and what’s on the tax-free list.

Here are some of the items that you won’t have to pay taxes on:

Also remember that the sales tax holiday DOES NOT apply to rentals or repairs to items on the list. It also doesn't’t apply to purchases made in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging area or airport.

