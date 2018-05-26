ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Here's a breakdown of what Subtropical Storm Alberto is expected to bring to Tampa Bay over the next 48 hours:

Timing

Alberto's core and strongest winds will stay offshore but much of the wind and tornado threat is east of its center.

The storm will likely make landfall between Panama City and New Orleans between Monday and Tuesday.

For Tampa Bay, the strongest weather is expected Saturday night into Sunday.

Strong winds

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Pinellas County and the Gulf Coast from Hillsborough County to Fort Myers until further notice as tropical storm force winds of 39 to 57 mph are expected along with potential wind gusts up to 40 mph. Coastal areas include communities west of I-75.

"Most of the watch area will see winds 25-30 mph but there is the chance that some gusts are in the 40s in the heavier rain bands," 10News Meteorologist Bobby Deskins said. "The highest winds will arrive overnight tonight through Sunday afternoon. It will still be breezy Sunday night, but winds will be coming down."

High winds will impact Bay bridges, including the Skyway and Howard Frankland. The Florida Highway Patrol will close the bridges if high winds persist.

Tornadoes

Tornadoes are possible as heavier cells move through the area Saturday night into Sunday.

"Watch for waterspouts near the beaches," Deskins said. "Wind damage will be minor, but I do expect some. Look for downed limbs, small sheds, awnings, that type of thing."

Flooding

Tampa Bay is under a flood watch until Monday evening as 2-4 inches of rain is expected.

"Rivers will swell even more with many not cresting until the middle of next week, after we begin to dry out a bit," Deskins said. "Tonight and Sunday, look for the normal spots to flood with heavy rain."

Not much storm surge is expected, but there is a full moon on Tuesday.

"Combine that with the wind from the storm and I would expect tides to be running about a foot above normal, higher for Hernando County northward," Deskins said.

State of Emergency

Florida's 67 counties are under a state of emergency ahead of Alberto.

The @FLGuard has 5,500 guard members available for deployment if needed. @FLHSMV, @MyFWC and @fdlepio are actively monitoring Subtropical Storm #Alberto and are standing-by to respond as needed. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 26, 2018

The order allows local officials to prepare with adequate resources from the state.

"As we continue to monitor Subtropical Storm Alberto’s northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that all Florida counties have every available resource to keep families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding this storm will bring," Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement. "Yesterday, I directed the State Emergency Operations Center activate to Level 2 and I will continue to be in constant communication with state and local emergency management officials as this storm approaches Florida."

