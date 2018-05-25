With Subtropical Storm Alberto possibly bringing heavy rain to the Tampa Bay area, local governments are setting up sites where residents can get sandbags.

Here's a list of locations:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY: A maximum of 10 sandbags per household and 10 sandbags per vehicle can be picked up until 7 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday from the following locations:

• Edward Medard Park, 6140 S Turkey Creek Rd, Plant City, FL 33567

• E.G. Simmons Park, 2401 19th Ave NW, Ruskin, FL 33570

• ED Radice Sport Complex,14720 Ed Radice Dr. Tampa, FL 33626

PASCO COUNTY: Self-serve sandbag locations will be open 24 hours to Pasco County residents. Sandbags are provided, but residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels and be prepared to fill their own sandbags

Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

C-Barn, 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

HERNANDO COUNTY: Emergency Management will be activating one self-serve sandbag distribution site Sunday that closes at noon. Should conditions deteriorate, operations will cease for the safety of our residents and employees. Residents are asked to use the access road north of the tennis courts. Shovels will not be provided, please bring your own.

