It's a cold, 'falling iguana' night in South Florida

That's right, this cold weather can cause iguanas to actually fall out of the trees.
Credit: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
A stunned iguana lies on the sidewalk after having fallen from a tree Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2010, in Surfside, Fla.

MIAMI — It's another cold night in Tampa Bay and the cold has made it down to South Florida, as well. The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a "falling iguana alert" for the second night in a row.

When temperatures fall into the 30s and 40, falling iguanas are possible. 

In that kind of cold, their blood doesn't move around as quickly.  As a result, they can stiffen up and fall out of the trees.

People will find iguanas lying motionless on the ground, many of them with their legs in the air.

They might be appear dead, but most of the cold iguanas will eventually simply revive and walk off when the temperature warms up.

