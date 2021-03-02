It's a cold, 'falling iguana' night in South Florida

MIAMI — It's another cold night in Tampa Bay and the cold has made it down to South Florida, as well. The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a "falling iguana alert" for the second night in a row.
In that kind of cold, their blood doesn't move around as quickly. As a result, they can stiffen up and fall out of the trees.
People will find iguanas lying motionless on the ground, many of them with their legs in the air.
They might be appear dead, but most of the cold iguanas will eventually simply revive and walk off when the temperature warms up.
- What you need to know about the historic 'trifecta bomber flyover' at Super Bowl LV
- Didn't get a ticket to the Super Bowl Experience? No problem! Here are other ways to enjoy the big game
- FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded and shooter dead in South Florida
- Florida has new statewide vaccine sign-up system, so why aren't counties using it?
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter