February to heat up as we finish meteorological winter

The upcoming spring looks to be warmer and drier than average as well.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay certainly had plenty of cool weather days in the 2020-21 winter. Meteorological winter, based on winter-like temperatures, comes to a close at the end of February and it’s going to end on a big warming-trend.

This is forecast model, so the actual forecast will be tweaked a little, but you get the idea. Meteorological winter (based on temperatures) ends Sunday. It ends on 🔥 too. An overall warmer and drier than average spring is expected as a La Niña pattern continues. pic.twitter.com/frQvbH35IE — Ric Kearbey (@RicKearbeyWTSP) February 23, 2021

The computer model in the link above shows temperatures are expected to rise well into the 80s in meteorological winter’s final days this weekend.

Mid-to-upper 80s are in record territory for late February. The average high is 74 degrees to close out the month. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says more warmer than average weather can be expected for the spring, too.

So what’s average?

March typically sees highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. The record high for the month is 92 degrees, which occurred twice in 1907.

April typically sees highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. The record high for the month is 96 degrees, which occurred in 2017.

May typically sees highs in the mid-80s to upper 80s. The record high for the month is 98 degrees, which occurred in both 1975 and 2017. Drier than average weather is expected as well.

Average rainfall for the spring month-by-month looks like this:

March typically sees 3.03 inches of rainfall. In 1959, Tampa had its wettest May with 12.64 inches. Only a trace of rain fell in 1907 and 2006, bringing the driest March on record.

April typically sees 2.10 inches of rainfall. In 1997, Tampa had its wettest May with 10.71 inches. Only a trace of rain fell in 1967 and 1981, brining the driest April on record.

May typically sees 2.10 inches of rainfall. In 1979, Tampa had its wettest May with 17.64 inches. Only a trace of rain fell in 2001, brining the driest May on record.