Feels like summer in Tampa but it’s a potentially record-breaking snowstorm in Minnesota

A half-foot of snow today and another half-foot follows later this week.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While Tampa Bay continues to see summer-like weather in the mid and upper 80s with plenty of humidity, early winter is breaking out across the northern tier of the country.

In Minnesota on Tuesday, heavy, wet snow is falling. It is accumulating quickly causing spinouts and accidents on the roads. Widespread totals of 6 inches are likely.

Another half-foot is expected on Thursday. Up to 7 inches is in the forecast.

October snowfalls are not uncommon in Minnesota. Records show that 45 out of 136 Octobers in Minneapolis have seen at least one day with measurable snow. The biggest snowfall for Oct. 20 in Minneapolis is 3 inches, which occurred in 1916.

That is also the third-biggest single snowfall ever recorded in October in the Twin Cities.

What’s the all-time record October snow in Minneapolis? It’s known as the Halloween Snowstorm of 1991. It brought 8.2 inches on Oct. 31, but by the time that storm wrapped up two days later, the Twin Cities accumulated a total of 28.4 inches!

