ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Early morning storms brought a bout of severe weather to parts of Florida, including two tornadoes in the eastern half of the state.

The strongest of which was a confirmed EF-1 tornado in Flagler County.

At 110 mph, the tornado tore through trees, downed power lines and ripped the roof off a home, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. Most of the damage occurred in the town of Korona, Florida.

It was a long-track twister, with a path length of just under 20 miles and a width of about a half a football field.

The tornado developed around 5:14 a.m. Saturday near the Haw Creek Preserve and tracked east-northeast across Korona before moving offshore near the Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreational Area.

"There is significant damage to trees and power lines, as well as some homes," Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said in a news release.

The county also says it has requested help from the American Red Cross to assist the family whose roof was torn off.

An EF-0 tornado with 85 mph estimated winds developed just after 5 a.m. around the Elkton area, according to the weather service. It was on the ground for about a minute, twisting road signs and pulling off metal roof panels from a building.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Citrus and Hernando counties just after 4:30 a.m. as storm rotation was detected on radar, but the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay reports no damage across the area.

Much more enjoyable weather has prevailed since the early morning storms, with sunshine and breezy conditions.

