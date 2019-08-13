The National Weather Service has issued a weather advisory for western parts of Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties.
The flood advisory is in effect until 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
More than two inches of rain have fallen in parts of those three counties. People are advised to remain wary of flooding in the area.
Coastal Hernando and Pasco counties continue to have heavy rain.
Full forecast: Click or tap here
What other people are reading right now:
- Longtime Hillsborough County bus driver dies on first day of school
- Florida cop sues dating site for using his photo after his wife asked him about it
- 15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones
- 271 killed in the last decade: Facts and myths about lightning
- Allegiant adds 8 new flights to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.