The National Weather Service has issued a weather advisory for western parts of Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties.

The flood advisory is in effect until 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

More than two inches of rain have fallen in parts of those three counties. People are advised to remain wary of flooding in the area.

Coastal Hernando and Pasco counties continue to have heavy rain.

Rainfall estimates as of 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

