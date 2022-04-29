Future radar: Sea breeze-driven showers, storms possible this weekend

Keep the rain gear close in the afternoons!

TAMPA, Fla — 'Tis the season for afternoon showers and storms.

If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you'll want to keep your eyes to the sky — and the 10 Tampa Bay app for real-time radar. Following a few warm and dry-ish days here in the Tampa Bay area, our forecast becomes a bit more active this weekend.

Scattered showers and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. While that may put a damper on some of your weekend plans, some spots could really use the rain. The good news? It will not be a washout of a weekend as most of the rain will occur later in the afternoon.

We have a typical summertime pattern in place; here's the setup: Slightly deeper moisture pushes in from the southeast this weekend, adding fuel to the fire. As the sun heats the ground through the day, the atmosphere becomes more and more unstable, and storms can fire up along the west coast sea breeze as they tap into that moisture overhead.

The mornings will be warm and humid but mainly dry. Those will be the best hours to get outside to take care of any yard work or head to the beach, especially if you want to beat not only the showers but the heat.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s each day. With dew points in the upper 60s, it will feel like a hot and sticky summer day.

A southeasterly wind will slow the sea breeze down a bit, delaying the onset of showers and likely keeping the first half of the afternoon dry before storms and healthy downpours fire up around 3 p.m and last through about 7 p.m.

Most showers are likely to fire up at the coast and along Interstate 75, which could make for a dicey drive both afternoons this weekend.