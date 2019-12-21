ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The most wonderful time of year will come with decent rain chances and even a few thunderstorms this weekend through early Christmas week.

It's not the most ideal forecast for Christmas week travelers or visitors, but Christmas day, so far, looks fantastic! Let's get through the next couple of days first.

The 10Weather team is watching a developing area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that'll set the stage for what could be a few rounds of heavy rain and potential thunderstorms. While some sunshine will be around to start the day Saturday, clouds will roll in and become the norm.

Expect mostly uneventful -- yet mild -- weather Saturday, with the off-chance of a shower.

Our attention then turns to Sunday as the low-pressure system scoots closer to our region. Although weather computer models differ on the exact timing of arriving rainfall, they're in agreement that it will rain across the Tampa Bay region -- and become even heavy at times.

Generally speaking, expect high rain chances to start the day early Sunday, with with additional showers likely to move through for parts of the afternoon and evening hours. You'll want to take care of any outdoor activities Saturday while having indoor ideas Sunday.

Thunderstorms are not out of the question. Considering Sunday is a busy travel day, flyers need to remember this: Our area airports, including Tampa International Airport and St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport, will suspend operations for some time because of lightning in the area -- so have some patience if this happens!

Severe weather is not anticipated at this time, though the Storm Prediction Center has much of South Florida under a "marginal risk." Damaging winds are the most likely threat, though a tornado is possible.

This part of the forecast will be more finely tuned over the next day or two, so watch for updates.

Severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Sunday.

While most of Sunday will be windy and soggy, there's a chance a secondary round of wet weather moves through late Sunday through the first half of Monday, allowing us to start Christmas week somewhat showery. The system finally moves out of the picture on Christmas Eve as more of that Florida wintertime sunshine returns.

Christmas Day looks to be even better, with slightly warmer temperatures and less wind.

